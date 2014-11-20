FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Johnson Matthey lifts outlook after profits beat expectations
November 20, 2014 / 7:56 AM / 3 years ago

Johnson Matthey lifts outlook after profits beat expectations

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

LONDON (Reuters) - Johnson Matthey (JMAT.L), the world’s largest autocatalyst maker, lifted its full-year forecast on Thursday after beating analyst forecasts with a rise in first-half profit thanks to strong car sales in Europe and tougher environmental rules.

Johnson Matthey is among the best performing specialty chemicals companies. Its average return on equity in the last 12 months is almost double that of its peers.

The London-listed company reported an underlying pretax profit of 216.4 million pounds ($338.6 million) for the half year to the end of September, up 2 percent from the same period last year, mainly thanks to higher sales of catalysts for cars in Europe and Asia and for heavy duty trucks in the United States.

That compared with a company-provided range of analyst forecasts of between 194.1 million and 220.1 million pounds.

The company, which also refines and recycles platinum group metals, said it expected the group’s performance in the current financial year would be slightly ahead of last year.

In June, it had said it expected flat profits, due to the negative impact of a stronger pound and the end of a long-standing purchasing deal with platinum producer Anglo American Platinum (Amplats) (AMSJ.J).

Reporting by Silvia Antonioli; Editing by Mark Potter and Clara Ferreira Marques

