J&J prostate cancer drug improves survival
#Health News
March 8, 2012 / 3:25 PM / 6 years ago

J&J prostate cancer drug improves survival

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Johnson & Johnson’s prostate cancer drug Zytiga improved survival in patients who have not received chemotherapy in a late-stage study.

An independent data monitoring committee recommended that patients receiving a placebo in the trial be offered treatment with Zytiga, the company said in a statement.

Thursday’s data sent shares of Medivation Inc, which is also developing a prostate cancer pill that works by targeting the same hormone that Zytiga targets, up 9 percent.

However, shares of Dendreon Corp fell 16 percent. Dendreon makes a prostate cancer vaccine, Provenge, that has a different mechanism of action.

Reporting by Kavyanjali Kaushik and Esha Dey in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier

