Johnson Controls reports higher Q2 earnings

(Reuters) - Johnson Controls Inc (JCI.N), which makes batteries and interiors for the auto industry, reported higher second-quarter earnings on Friday, helped by new launches of seating and interior programs.

Net income attributable to Johnson Controls was $364 million or 53 cents per share, exactly in line with expectations. A year earlier, the auto parts supplier reported earnings of $354 million or 51 cents per share.

Sales rose about 4 percent to $10.6 billion.

The second quarter was hit by costs associated with the opening of a metals plant as well as operating inefficiencies in some programs launched in Europe over the past two years.

The company said it has taken steps to address those problems, which should lead to improved financial results in the second half of the year. Higher automotive production in North America, the reduction of battery imports to China and higher prices should also boost results.