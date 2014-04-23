FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Higher sales at auto unit lift Johnson Controls profit
April 23, 2014 / 11:22 AM / 3 years ago

Higher sales at auto unit lift Johnson Controls profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Johnson Controls Inc (JCI.N) reported a 59 percent jump in quarterly profit, helped by higher sales in its automotive unit.

The net income attributable to Johnson Controls rose to $261 million, or 39 cents per share, for the second quarter ended March 31, from $164 million, or 24 cents per share, a year earlier.

Sales in its automotive unit, which makes seats and interior products and is the company’s largest business, rose 11 percent in the quarter.

Johnson Controls also makes batteries for passenger vehicles, and heating, ventilation and cooling systems for buildings.

Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
