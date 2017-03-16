FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
5 months ago
3M to buy Johnson Controls' safety gear business for $2 billion
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Deals
March 16, 2017 / 12:39 PM / 5 months ago

3M to buy Johnson Controls' safety gear business for $2 billion

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

The logo of Down Jones Industrial Average stock market index listed company 3M is shown in Irvine, California April 13, 2016.Mike Blake/File Photo

(Reuters) - 3M Co (MMM.N) said on Thursday it would buy Johnson Controls International Plc's (JCI.N) safety gear business, Scott Safety, in deal with an enterprise value of $2 billion.

Scott Safety makes respiratory and protective equipment and other safety products for firefighters, industrial workers, police squads and the U.S. military.

The Monroe, North Carolina-based business's 2016 revenue was about $570 million and would complement 3M's personal safety business, which also manufactures safety devices, 3M said.

Johnson Controls, which manufactures products ranging from car batteries to heating equipment, had been exploring a sale of the business, Reuters had reported last week.

Proceeds from the deal are expected to be about $1.8 billion-$1.9 billion, and would be used to repay a portion of Tyco International Plc's $4.0 billion of merger-related debt, Johnson Controls said.

Johnson Controls agreed to buy Ireland-based peer Tyco International in January last year and the merger completed in September.

3M's financial advisers were Citi and Goldman Sachs while Centerview Partners provided financial advice to Johnson Controls.

Shares of Johnson Controls were up 1.3 percent at $42.49 and 3M's shares edged up 0.6 percent to $192.34 in premarket trading.

Reporting by Arunima Banerjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza and Martina D'Couto

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.