CBRE seeks to buy Johnson Controls' workplace solutions: sources

(Reuters) - CBRE Group Inc (CBG.N), the world’s largest commercial real estate services firm, is in talks to acquire Johnson Controls Inc’s (JCI.N) global workplace solutions business for more than $1 billion, according to people familiar with the matter.

CBRE prevailed in an auction for the business that attracted several private equity firms, the people said this week. Negotiations between CBRE and Johnson Controls are ongoing and a deal is not certain, they added.

The sources asked not to be identified because the talks are confidential. A representative for CBRE Group declined to comment. Johnson Controls did not respond to a request for comment.

Johnson Controls’ global workplace solutions provides facilities and energy management for more than 1.8 billion square feet of corporate real estate.

Los Angeles-based, CBRE Group has an $11.3 billion market capitalization and provides a wide range of real estate services, including brokerage, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, as well as facilities management.

Purchasing the workplace solutions business would give CBRE facilities management business more scale.

On Sept. 30 last year, Johnson Controls announced its intention to divest its global workplace solutions operation to focus on core businesses. Johnson Controls said is was working with Bank of America Corp (BAC.N) as financial advisor on the divestiture.

CBRE has been acquiring services companies at a quick clip. In January, CBRE acquired Dallas, Texas-based United Commercial Realty, which manages retail properties for institutional investors across the United States. In December, CBRE acquired IVI International Inc, a due diligence and advisory services firm.

CBRE said it made 11 acquisitions in 2013 because it believed the economy was at a good point in the cycle for M&A activity.