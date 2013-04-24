FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jones Group to cut 8 pct of staff, close 170 stores
Sections
Featured
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Supreme Court
Justices back to work with major employment dispute
Today in sports
Reuters Pictures
Today in sports
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
Puerto Rico struggles amid acute shortages
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 24, 2013 / 11:50 AM / in 4 years

Jones Group to cut 8 pct of staff, close 170 stores

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Jones Group Inc JNY.N, a fashion company that owns retail chains Nine West and Jones New York, said it will close about 170 underperforming U.S. stores by mid-2014 and cut its workforce by about 8 percent in a bid to improve profits.

Shares of the company fell 4 percent in premarket trading on Wednesday after it announced the cuts, which it said would cost it about $40 million to $60 million over the next 15 months.

Jones’ U.S. stores have struggled for some time in the face of aggressive competition and sales fell during 2012 year-end holiday season.

U.S. retail staff will be cut by about 18 percent and corporate, support and supply chain staff by about 2 percent, Jones Group said in a statement.

Jones, which gets nearly half of its revenue by selling to chains like Macy’s Inc (M.N) and Nordstrom Inc (JWN.N), estimated first-quarter adjusted earnings of about 15 cents per share on revenue of about $1 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting earnings of about 25 cents per share on revenue of $997.4 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company’s shares closed at $13.60 on the New York Stock Exchange on Tuesday.

The company had about 6,250 full-time employees and about 5,540 part-time employees as of December 31, 2012, according to a regulatory filing.

The restructuring is already underway and includes 50 store closures announced in the fourth quarter of 2012, Jones said.

Reporting by Siddharth Cavale in Bangalore; Editing by Rodney Joyce

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.