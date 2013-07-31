FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jones Group posts surprise profit, helped by jeans wear surge
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
July 31, 2013 / 12:26 PM / 4 years ago

Jones Group posts surprise profit, helped by jeans wear surge

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - Jones Group Inc JNY.N, the fashion and footwear company behind such brands as Nine West, Stuart Weitzman, and Jones New York, reported an unexpected operating profit on Wednesday, helped by a surge in sales of its jeans to U.S. department stores last quarter.

Revenue slipped 1.1 percent $845.6 million, but was still better than the $837 million Wall Street was expecting, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

Wholesale jeans wear sales, previously a struggling business, led the charge with a 20.9 percent jump, and international wholesale footwear sales also improved.

Jones’ posted a net loss of $3.2 million, or 5 cents per share, for the period ended July 6, compared with net income of $8.4 million, or 10 cents a share, a year earlier.

But excluding costs related to restructuring, the company earned 2 cents per share, while Wall Street was expecting a loss of 12 cents per share.

Jones lowered its sales forecast for the fiscal year slightly to a range of $3.79 billion to $3.89 billion, from $3.80 billion to $3.95 billion. The new range was largely in line with Wall Street expectations.

Reporting by Phil Wahba in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.