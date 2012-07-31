FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jones Lang LaSalle second-quarter profit misses Street
July 31, 2012 / 9:21 PM / 5 years ago

Jones Lang LaSalle second-quarter profit misses Street

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL.N), one of the largest global real estate services companies, reported a second-quarter profit on Tuesday that trailed Wall Street’s forecast, in part because of lower margins in the company’s Property & Facility Management business.

Jones Lang LaSalle said second-quarter earnings, excluding charges related chiefly to acquisitions, of $51 million, or $1.13 per share, compared with $50 million, or $1.12 per share, a year earlier. Revenue rose 9 percent to $921 million.

Analysts on average had expected earnings, excluding charges, of $1.26 per share on revenue of $933.1 million.

Including one-time items, net income was $37 million, or 83 cents per share, compared with $44 million, or 99 cents a share, in the year-earlier period.

“The bottom-line miss is a lot of growth came from lower margins in the Property & Facility Management business,” JMP Securities analyst Will Marks said.

Jones Lang LaSalle, based in Chicago, did not issue a forecast for the year.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle closed at $66.69, down 0.2 percent; the shares were unchanged in after-hours trade following the quarterly results.

Reporting By Ilaina Jonas; Editing by Leslie Adler

