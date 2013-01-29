FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jones Lang LaSalle quarterly earnings rise
January 29, 2013 / 10:41 PM / in 5 years

Jones Lang LaSalle quarterly earnings rise

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Global commercial real estate services company Jones Lang LaSalle Inc (JLL.N) on Tueday reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings that were a penny below Wall Street’s expectations.

Sales activity in Asia rebounded and grew strongly in the Americas, offsetting a decline in Europe.

The company reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $117.1 million, or $2.60 per share, up from $113.6 million, or $2.56 per share, a year earlier. Adjusted earnings exclude one-time charges related to acquisitions and restructuring.

Analysts on average had expected adjusted earnings per share of $2.61 and revenue of $1.21 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. Revenue rose to $1.25 billion from $1.15 billion a year earlier.

Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle hit a 12-month high of $92.03 Tuesday and closed at $91.84 before the company issued quarter results. Shares were unchanged in after-hours trade.

Reporting By Ilaina Jonas; Editing by Leslie Adler

