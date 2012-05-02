Jordan swears in new conservative-dominated cabinet

AMMAN (Reuters) - A Jordanian government dominated by conservatives under new Prime Minister Fayez al-Tarawneh, a pillar of the political establishment, was sworn in on Wednesday and tasked with preparing parliamentary elections expected later this year.
The new government followed the surprise resignation last week of Awn Khasawneh, a prominent and respected international judge, in a move politicians attributed to an extended power struggle with the powerful security services.
