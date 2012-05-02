FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jordan swears in new conservative-dominated cabinet
#World News
May 2, 2012 / 2:33 PM / in 5 years

Jordan swears in new conservative-dominated cabinet

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - A Jordanian government dominated by conservatives under new Prime Minister Fayez al-Tarawneh, a pillar of the political establishment, was sworn in on Wednesday and tasked with preparing parliamentary elections expected later this year.

The new government followed the surprise resignation last week of Awn Khasawneh, a prominent and respected international judge, in a move politicians attributed to an extended power struggle with the powerful security services.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Jon Boyle

