Radical Muslim cleric Abu Qatada speaks to the media after his release from prison near Amman September 24, 2014. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

AMMAN (Reuters) - Radical Muslim cleric Abu Qatada was set free on Wednesday from a Jordanian prison hours after a court cleared him of charges of providing spiritual and material support for a plot to attack tourists during Jordan’s New Year celebrations in 2000.

“Abu Qatada has been released from prison and is now on his way home,” the judicial source told Reuters.