FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Jordan's King Abdullah urges EU to fight 'Islamophobia'
Sections
Featured
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Politics
Trump's evangelical base weakens
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Great Britain
Home-made bomb injures 29 on packed London commuter train
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
Markets
Fed, bitcoin and other markets themes for the week ahead
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#World News
March 10, 2015 / 1:08 PM / 3 years ago

Jordan's King Abdullah urges EU to fight 'Islamophobia'

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Jordan's King Abdullah arrives in the plenary room of the European Parliament to address the assembly during a debate in Strasbourg, March 10, 2015. REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

STRASBOURG (Reuters) - King Abdullah of Jordan urged Europeans on Tuesday to fight hostility toward Islam that he said was fuelling extremism among Muslims, including those drawn from Europe to fight in the Middle East.

Addressing the European Parliament in Strasbourg, Abdullah praised Europe’s “unbeatable courage” in responding to attacks such as those in Paris in January and likened Islamic State to Nazism -- “an expansionist ideology based on hatred”.

But in calling for cooperation to combat Islamist violence, the king, who attended commemorations for the slain French satirists of Charlie Hebdo but criticized the paper’s use of cartoons of the Prophet Mohmmad, said that European governments must promote “mutual respect” and an “inclusive society”.

“Insulting other peoples and their faiths and their convictions, this is no way forward,” he told a chamber that includes dozens of far-right members critical of Muslim immigration.

“Europe is an important partner in this effort, especially in helping to stop the global rise in Islamophobia.”

Reporting by Alastair Macdonald; Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.