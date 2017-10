Jordan's King Abdullah looks on during the opening of the Arab League summit in Doha March 26, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah

AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordan’s King Abdullah swore in a reformist government on Saturday, an administration that will be required to speed up economic and political reforms, officials said.

The cabinet lineup was confirmed after nearly three weeks of unprecedented consultations with civic society leaders and parliament by Prime Minister Abdullah Ensour, an economist educated in the United States and France.