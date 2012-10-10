Jordan's King Abdullah appoints PM to prepare for elections

Jordan's King Abdullah II Bin Al Hussein addresses the 67th session of the United Nations General Assembly at UN headquarters in New York, September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Ray Stubblebine

AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordan’s King Abdullah appointed respected politician Abdullah Ensour as Prime Minister on Wednesday to prepare for the country’s first post Arab Spring parliamentary election, due by early next year, a palace statement said.

The monarch had dissolved Jordan’s tribally dominated parliament last week, half-way through its four-year term, paving the way for the election that should be held within four months under constitutional reforms enacted last year.