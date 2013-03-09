Jordan's King Abdullah reappoints Ensour as PM

Jordanian Prime Minister Abdullah Ensour speaks to the media after casting his vote at a polling station in Al Salt January 23, 2013. REUTERS/Muhammad Hammad

AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordan’s King Abdullah reappointed Prime Minister Abdullah Ensour on Saturday after canvassing members of a new parliament elected in January, an official said.

The monarch’s consultations with the newly empowered parliament follow constitutional changes which devolved some his powers to the assembly - a response to calls for reform prompted by recent uprisings across the Arab world.

King Abdullah previously hand-picked his prime ministers without consulting parliament. Ensour, a U.S.-French educated economist who is not tainted with corruption allegations, was nominated by the majority of parliamentarians.