Jordan recalls its Iran ambassador: Arabiya TV

DUBAI (Reuters) - Jordan recalled its ambassador from Iran, the Dubai-based al-Arabiya news channel reported on Monday, saying the diplomat had been called back for consultations over what it described as Tehran’s interference in Arab affairs.

It is the latest Arab country to recall its envoy from Tehran since Saudi Arabia cut ties with the Islamic Republic after angry demonstrators protesting Riyadh’s execution of a prominent Shi‘ite Muslim cleric attacked its missions in Tehran and Mashhad.