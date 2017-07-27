FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jordan's king calls on Israel to put on trial guard who shot dead two Jordanians
#World News
July 27, 2017 / 2:45 PM / an hour ago

Jordan's king calls on Israel to put on trial guard who shot dead two Jordanians

1 Min Read

Jordan's King Abdullah attend a joint news conference following a meeting with the French president at the Elysee Palace in Paris, France, June 19, 2017.Gonzalo Fuentes - RTS17RK2

AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordan's King Abdullah called on Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to put on trial an Israeli security guard who shot dead two Jordanians and warned the way the incident is handled would directly affect ties between the two countries.

In a statement by the royal court, the Jordanian monarch also said Netanyahu's behavior towards the security guard, whom he embraced in a hero's welcome after he returned back to Israel under diplomatic immunity, was "provocative on all fronts and enrages us, destabilizes security and fuels extremism".

Sunday's fatal shooting incident tested already tense relations between Israel and Jordan, one of two Arab states with which it has peace treaties. Jordan had wanted to question the guard, but Israel said he had diplomatic immunity and repatriated him.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Alison Williams

