One dead in shooting incident at Israeli embassy in Jordan: security source

AMMAN (Reuters) - At least one person was killed on Sunday in a shooting incident at the Israeli embassy in the Jordanian capital Amman, a Jordanian security source said.

The source declined to give any details as police sealed off the heavily protected embassy in an affluent part of the capital. Israeli officials declined to comment.

The country has seen an outpouring of public anger against Israel. Jordanian officials have called on Israel to remove metal detectors outside the Al-Aqsa mosque in Jerusalem, whose installation has triggered the bloodiest clashes with the Palestinians in years.

Several thousand Jordanians demonstrated on Friday against Israel, urging a jihad (holy struggle) in protests in Amman and in cities and refugee camps across the kingdom.

Many of Jordan's 7 million citizens are of Palestinian origin, they or their parents having been expelled or fled to Jordan in the fighting that accompanied the creation of Israel in 1948.