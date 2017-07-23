FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
One Jordanian killed, one Israeli wounded at Israeli embassy in Jordan: police
U.S. Cuba tour operators gird for Trump travel crackdown
U.S. Cuba tour operators gird for Trump travel crackdown
Defying pressure, Maduro says vote to go ahead
Defying pressure, Maduro says vote to go ahead
July 23, 2017 / 7:40 PM / 2 hours ago

One Jordanian killed, one Israeli wounded at Israeli embassy in Jordan: police

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - One Jordanian was killed and two people were wounded, including an Israeli, in a shooting incident on Sunday in a building within the Israeli embassy complex in Jordan's capital Amman, a police statement said.

It said two Jordanian men working for a furniture firm had entered the embassy before the shooting. The dead Jordanian was killed by a gunshot, while the two wounded people were taken to hospital, the statement said.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Mark Trevelyan

