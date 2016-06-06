FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jordan arrests suspect after deadly attack at Palestinian camp
June 6, 2016 / 8:34 PM / a year ago

Jordan arrests suspect after deadly attack at Palestinian camp

Jordanian security vehicles seen near the General Intelligence directorate offices near al Baqaa Refugee Camp, north of Amman, Jordan, June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordanian authorities arrested a suspect after an attack on Monday at a Palestinian refugee camp that killed three security officers and two others, state television and an official said.

Initial investigations suggested the attack at the intelligence department’s office at the Baqaa camp was an “individual and isolated act”, Jordanian government spokesman, Mohammad al-Momani, said. He gave no further details.

The kingdom, a U.S. ally for decades and with close security ties with Israel, has long been a target of radical Sunni Muslim fundamentalist groups including al Qaeda and Islamic State.

King Abdullah has repeatedly warned that the threat from ultra-hardline Sunni groups poses the biggest threat to Jordan’s long-term stability.

Amman has imprisoned dozens of hardline Islamists in the last few years, many of whom who had come from Syria or were arrested while trying to cross the border.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Louise Ireland

