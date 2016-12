Jordanian policemen stand guard in the vicinity of Kerak Castle where armed gunmen carried out an attack, in the city of Karak, Jordan, December 18, 2016. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Jordanian policemen stand guard in the vicinity of Kerak Castle where armed gunmen carried out an attack, in the city of Karak, Jordan, December 18, 2016. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Jordanian policemen stand guard in the vicinity of Kerak Castle where armed gunmen carried out an attack, in the city of Karak, Jordan, December 18, 2016. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Jordanian policemen and an ambulance are seen in the vicinity of Karak Castle in the city of Karak, Jordan, December 18, 2016. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Jordanian policemen stand guard in the vicinity of Kerak Castle where armed gunmen carried out an attack, in the city of Karak, Jordan, December 18, 2016. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

Ambulances are seen in front of the Italian hospital where some of the injured were evacuated to after an attack, in the city of Karak, Jordan, December 18, 2016. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

People are seen in front of the Italian hospital where some of the injured were evacuated to after an attack, in the city of Karak, Jordan, December 18, 2016. REUTERS/Muhammad Hamed

AMMAN Jordanian security forces freed tourists trapped inside a medieval castle on Sunday after storming the building where armed men had taken shelter following a shootout with police, security sources said.

A Canadian woman, two other civilians and four police officers were killed during the exchange of gunfire between the assailants and security forces. At least 29 people were taken to hospital, some with serious injuries, the sources said.

(Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Robin Pomeroy)