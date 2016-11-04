FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
Two U.S. military trainers killed in Jordan shooting: Jordan embassy
November 4, 2016 / 2:20 PM / 10 months ago

Two U.S. military trainers killed in Jordan shooting: Jordan embassy

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two U.S. military trainers were killed and another was wounded in a shooting outside the gate of a military base in Jordan on Friday, a spokeswoman at Jordan's embassy in Washington D.C. said, adding a Jordanian officer was also wounded in the incident.

Reuters, citing a Jordanian military source, reported earlier on Friday that the Americans were killed when the car they were in failed to stop at the gate of a military base and was fired on by Jordanian security forces.

Reporting by Phil Stewart and Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

