Two U.S. military trainers killed in Jordan shooting: Jordan embassy

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - Two U.S. military trainers were killed and another was wounded in a shooting outside the gate of a military base in Jordan on Friday, a spokeswoman at Jordan's embassy in Washington D.C. said, adding a Jordanian officer was also wounded in the incident.

Reuters, citing a Jordanian military source, reported earlier on Friday that the Americans were killed when the car they were in failed to stop at the gate of a military base and was fired on by Jordanian security forces.