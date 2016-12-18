Some foreign tourists rescued from Jordanian castle siege, others still held

AMMAN (Reuters) - At least 10 people, including foreign tourists, were rescued from a besieged medieval fortress in Jordan on Sunday, but others were still being held by the gunmen who took refuge there after a shooting spree on police, two security source said.

A Canadian woman and four police officers were killed, police said. The security sources said the number of tourists remaining in the castle in the southern town of Karak, which has been surrounded by security forces, was unknown.