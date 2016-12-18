FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jordan says security operation against gunmen in castle in 'final stages'
December 18, 2016 / 7:10 PM / 8 months ago

Jordan says security operation against gunmen in castle in 'final stages'

A Jordanian policeman stands guard in the vicinity of Kerak Castle where armed gunmen carried out an attack, in the city of Karak, Jordan, December 18, 2016.Muhammad Hamed

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordan said on Sunday a security operation to deal with around six "terrorists" holed up in a Crusader-era castle in the southern city of Karak in a shoot-out that has so far killed at least nine people was approaching its end.

Government minister and spokesman Mohammad al-Momani told state television the manhunt to "eliminate" the gunmen had entered the last phase. He did not elaborate.

Witnesses said occasional gunfire was heard in the vicinity of the castle where earlier police said they had rescued tourists who were on a tour of the historic site.

Reporting by Suleiman Al-Khalidi; Editing by Robin Pomeroy

