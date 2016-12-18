Jordan says security operation against gunmen in castle in 'final stages'

AMMAN (Reuters) - Jordan said on Sunday a security operation to deal with around six "terrorists" holed up in a Crusader-era castle in the southern city of Karak in a shoot-out that has so far killed at least nine people was approaching its end.

Government minister and spokesman Mohammad al-Momani told state television the manhunt to "eliminate" the gunmen had entered the last phase. He did not elaborate.

Witnesses said occasional gunfire was heard in the vicinity of the castle where earlier police said they had rescued tourists who were on a tour of the historic site.