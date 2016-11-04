U.S., Jordan probing shooting deaths of U.S. trainers: White House

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday that it would work with Jordan to determine the circumstances that led to shooting deaths of three U.S. military trainers in the country.
"The United States is quite interested in getting to the bottom of what exactly occurred. Our expectation is that the government and military officials in Jordan will assist us in that investigation," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters during a briefing.
Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama