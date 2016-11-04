FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
10 months ago
U.S., Jordan probing shooting deaths of U.S. trainers: White House
#World News
November 4, 2016 / 6:40 PM / 10 months ago

U.S., Jordan probing shooting deaths of U.S. trainers: White House

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

ABOARD AIR FORCE ONE (Reuters) - The White House said on Friday that it would work with Jordan to determine the circumstances that led to shooting deaths of three U.S. military trainers in the country.

"The United States is quite interested in getting to the bottom of what exactly occurred. Our expectation is that the government and military officials in Jordan will assist us in that investigation," White House spokesman Josh Earnest told reporters during a briefing.

Reporting by Roberta Rampton; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
