U.S. could extend deployment of Patriot missiles in Jordan

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States could consider extending the deployment of Patriot missiles and F-16 fighter jets beyond the end of military exercises scheduled to begin later in June, a U.S. official told Reuters, speaking on condition of anonymity.
“We will consider extending the deployment of assets associated with Eager Lion in consultation of the government of Jordan,” the official said, referring to the “Eager Lion” military exercises by name.
Reporting by Phil Stewart; Editing by Eric Beech