Joy Global's 2016 outlook cheered by investors, shares jump

(Reuters) - Joy Global Inc JOY.N largely maintained its forecast for the year giving some hope to investors who had feared a much bleaker outlook given the slump in commodity prices that has hurt customer spending.

The mining equipment maker’s shares, which have lost more than two-thirds of their value in the last 12 months, rose as much as 16 percent in morning trading on Thursday.

“Even though the numbers were on the weaker side, they maintained their guidance through the year. They were some people who were hoping they would lower their forecast and they did not do it,” Stephen Volkmann, an analyst with Jefferies said.

Volkmann also cited short squeeze as a reason for the stock’s rise. Of the company’s outstanding shares, 21.6 percent is shorted, according to Reuters data.

Mircea Dobre, an analyst with Robert W. Baird & Co echoed Volkmann’s view on short squeeze.

A short squeeze is a trading scenario that occurs from time to time in heavily shorted stocks, when bearish traders are forced to buy shares to avoid big losses - something that ends up pushing the stock only higher.

Joy Global, like larger rival Caterpillar Inc (CAT.N), has been cutting costs aggressively due to slower growth in markets such as China and Brazil, and plunging commodity prices that have hurt customer demand.

“Our customers are taking unprecedented actions on their equipment fleets to conserve cash as commodity prices have weakened. This has adversely impacted our incoming order rate, particularly in the U.S. coal and copper markets,” Chief Executive Ted Doheny said.

The company said it was now targeting more than $100 million in cost reductions in 2016, up from $85 million previously, as “strained cash flows” among its customers are expected to cause further delays in maintenance work and equipment purchases.

For 2016, the company expects earnings and sales to be toward the middle of its previous forecast of 10-50 cents per share on revenue of $2.4 billion-$2.6 billion.

Analysts on average were expecting 2016 earnings of 25 cents per share and revenue of $2.48 billion, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

The company reported an adjusted loss of 23 cents per share and sales of $526.3 million. Analysts had expected a loss of 12 cents per share and revenue of $528.3 million.

Joy Global shares were up 15 percent at $15.33 on the New York Stock Exchange.