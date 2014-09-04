FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Joy Global profit plunges as coal miners cut spending on equipment
September 4, 2014 / 10:16 AM / 3 years ago

Joy Global profit plunges as coal miners cut spending on equipment

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Mining equipment maker Joy Global Inc JOY.N reported a 61 percent fall in quarterly profit as coal miners cut spending due to weak prices caused by oversupply.

The company’s net income fell to $71.3 million, or 71 cents per share, in the third quarter ended Aug. 1 from $183.2 million, or $1.71 per share, a year earlier.

Revenue fell 33.7 percent to $875.7 million.

Joy Global gets about two-thirds of its total revenue from coal miners.

Reporting by Mridhula Raghavan in Bangalore; Editing by Kirti Pandey

