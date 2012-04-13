FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Instant View: JPMorgan profit falls 3 percent, but tops view
Sections
Featured
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
SPAIN
Catalonia stops short of formal independence to allow talks
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Cyber Risk
Source code reviews pose unacceptable risk: Symantec
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
U.S.
Wildfires kill 15, damage 1,500 homes in California wine country
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
April 13, 2012 / 11:16 AM / in 5 years

Instant View: JPMorgan profit falls 3 percent, but tops view

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co, the biggest U.S. bank by assets, said first-quarter profit fell 3 percent as recent recoveries in trading and deal-making failed to lift investment banking revenue to earlier levels. But results still beat Wall Street expectations.

COMMENTARY:

WOJTEK ZARZYCKI, CHIEF INVESTMENT OFFICER, OPTIMAL INVESTING IN TORONTO:

“We were expecting strong results and JPMorgan usually surprises by 5 to 6 percent on earnings. They went way past that this time, with a 24 percent surprise. I think you’re going to see the stock go up today, but it’s had such a good run in the first quarter - up 30-something percent year to date - that we’re looking for it to be pretty steady in the near term. Over the long term, we see it going up to $50.”

MICHAEL HOLLAND, CHAIRMAN, HOLLAND & CO:

“It’s a blow-out quarter. Jamie Diamond has done it again. I think there’s no question that the numbers that he’s produced here are stellar and should set up the earnings season for the financials in a way that he’s created a very high bar for the rest of his competition.”

JOE TERRIL, FOUNDER OF TERRIL & CO, A MONEY MANAGER IN ST. LOUIS, MISSOURI:

“Looks pretty good. The revenue is what really impressed me. It tells me there’s more economic activity, maybe, than what we were previously thinking - more demand for credit, more demand for banking services, more business out there.”

GARY TOWNSEND, CEO OF HILL-TOWNSEND CAPITAL:

“We were expecting a very good quarter and they have outshined even our very high estimates. It’s not unexpected. We’re seeing good credit trends. We’re seeing a snap back in capital markets operations... We’re expecting another excellent quarter from all the banks. We’re going to have a great quarter. This is going to be eye-popping.”

Reporting By Lauren LaCapra and Ilaina Jonas; Compiled by Paritosh Bansal

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.