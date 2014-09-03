FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JPMorgan in talks to sell oil-supply agreement to BoA: WSJ
September 3, 2014 / 12:05 AM / 3 years ago

JPMorgan in talks to sell oil-supply agreement to BoA: WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A sign outside the headquarters of JP Morgan Chase & Co in New York, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) is in talks to sell its oil-supply agreement with a major Philadelphia refinery to Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), the Wall Street Journal reported Tuesday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Under JPMorgan's deal with Carlyle Group-owned (CG.O) Philadelphia Energy Solutions, the company supplies the refinery with crude oil and credit and receives refined fuel products that it can trade, the Journal said. (on.wsj.com/W84NRE)

According to the WSJ, discussions between the banks have been going on for a while and it is still possible they could fall apart.

The deal was supposed to be a part of JPMorgan’s $3.5 billion sale of its physical commodities business to Swiss trading house Mercuria earlier this year.

However, sources told the WSJ that Philadelphia Energy refused to accept Mercuria as a partner in the arrangement, adding that Mercuria also was not interested in the business.

Both JPMorgan and Bank of America were unavailable for comment.

Reporting by Amrutha Penumudi in Bangalore; Editing by Bernard Orr

