JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) said on Tuesday it elected Todd Combs, a stockpicking deputy of billionaire investor Warren Buffett, to its board of directors.

Buffett has said hiring Combs as a portfolio manager to handle $9 billion of investments at Buffet's Berkshire Hathaway Inc (BRKa.N) as "one of (his) best moves."

Combs' appointment was effective from Monday, JPMorgan said.

