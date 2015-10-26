FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JPMorgan joins proxy access trend, adopts clawback disclosure
October 26, 2015 / 8:56 PM / 2 years ago

JPMorgan joins proxy access trend, adopts clawback disclosure

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. Corporate headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

BOSTON (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co said on Monday its board will consider a bylaw amendment to make it easier for small groups of investors to run candidates for the New York bank’s board of directors.

That move came just hours before fast-food leader McDonald’s Corp announced that its board amended company bylaws to provide shareholders with new rights of proxy access for director nominations.

In a securities filing, JPMorgan said its board told management to prepare an amendment to grant groups of up to 20 shareholders the right to nominate their own candidates, a change known as “proxy access” that has become a popular reform at many companies this year.

JPMorgan said the amendment would include a requirement that shareholders would need to have owned at least 3 percent of the company for three years, a common threshold and an approach the board requested.

In addition, JPMorgan said its board has adopted a policy under which it would disclose whether it has recouped any incentive compensation from senior executives.

Reporting by Ross Kerber; additional reporting by Lisa Baertlein in Los Angeles; editing by Grant McCool and Alan Crosby

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

