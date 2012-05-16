FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JPMorgan still employs "whale" trader
May 16, 2012 / 6:03 PM / 5 years ago

JPMorgan still employs "whale" trader

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Bruno Iksil, the London-based JPMorgan Chase & Co trader known as the “whale” believed to have been involved in the company’s $2 billion loss in derivatives, is still employed by JPMorgan, a spokeswoman for the bank said on Wednesday.

Kristin Lemkau responded to a report on the New York Times website saying that Iksil is leaving the company. “He is still employed,” Lemkau said.

Iksil has worked in the company’s Chief Investment Office. Ina Drew, who was head of the office, retired this week.

Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Gerald E. McCormick

