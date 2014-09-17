JPMorgan Chase replaces some cards after Home Depot hack

A sign outside the headquarters of JP Morgan Chase & Co in New York, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

NEW YORK (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) is replacing some credit and debit cards following the security breach at Home Depot Inc (HD.N), according to a company spokesman.

The company began sending notices on Tuesday to some card holders advising that they will soon receive new cards because the breach put them “at risk.”

One of the notices said the company would mail a new card on Sept. 30. The existing card can be used in the meantime, but the notice advised monitoring the account for unrecognized purchases.

JPMorgan spokesman Paul Hartwick could not immediately say how many cards are likely to be replaced.

Home Depot disclosed on Sept. 8 that its payment security systems had been breached. The company is investigating how much account data might have been taken as customers paid for purchases in the United States and Canada from April through August.

The spokesman could not immediately say why the bank moved now to replace the cards or discuss how it balanced the goals of thwarting fraud and minimizing inconvenience to customers.

After card data was taken from Target Corp (TGT.N) stores in December, JPMorgan quickly canceled some debit cards that were threatened and asked customers to go to branches for replacements.