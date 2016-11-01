JPMorgan says demand for Reserve card 'strong, but tapering'

A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. corporate headquarters in New York City May 20, 2015.

NEW YORK (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) said that demand for its high-fee, high-rewards Sapphire Reserve credit card is "strong, but tapering" and that the cost of opening new card accounts could hurt fourth-quarter revenue by as much $200 million.

JPMorgan made the disclosures in a quarterly filing on Tuesday after the stock market close.

The Reserve card, which carries a $450 annual fee but offers more than $1,300 in credits and give-backs on new accounts, has been surprisingly popular and escalated competition between card issuers for customers.