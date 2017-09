A trader works at the JP Morgan stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - A JPMorgan Chase & Co unit will pay $650,000 to resolve charges that it submitted inaccurate reports about the positions held by some of its large trader clients, the U.S. commodities regulator said on Tuesday.

J.P. Morgan Securities, the bank’s futures commission merchant, was repeatedly warned of errors in its reports, the Commodity Futures Trading Commission said.