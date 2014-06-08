FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JPMorgan's Asia mergers head set to leave firm: source
June 8, 2014 / 11:02 AM / 3 years ago

JPMorgan's Asia mergers head set to leave firm: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A trader works at the JP Morgan stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange, November 19, 2013. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

HONG KONG/SINGAPORE (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co’s (JPM.N) top mergers and acquisition banker for Asia outside Japan, Rob Sivitilli, will leave the firm for personal reasons, a source with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Sunday.

Rohit Chatterji, head of India investment banking, is set to take over from Sivitilli, according to the source.

A JPMorgan spokeswoman declined to comment on the departure. Sivitilli could not immediately be reached for comment via an emailed request.

Sivitilli, who joined JPMorgan in 1996 and has worked in New York and Singapore for the U.S. bank, took up the newly-created role of mergers head for Asia excluding Japan in September 2012.

Reporting by Saeed Azhar and Lawrence White; Editing by Greg Mahlich

