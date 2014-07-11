FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JPMorgan Chase names Greg Guyett co-head of Asia-Pacific banking: Bloomberg
July 11, 2014 / 1:03 AM / 3 years ago

JPMorgan Chase names Greg Guyett co-head of Asia-Pacific banking: Bloomberg

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co named Greg Guyett co-head of Asia-Pacific banking as part of a management restructuring in the region, Bloomberg reported, citing a memo.

Guyett will succeed Therese Esperdy, who is returning to the United States to become global chairman of the financial institutions group, the report said.

The changes are part of a management shuffle in China in the wake of a probe by U.S. regulators into JPMorgan’s Asian hiring practices, Bloomberg said.

Guyett was named chief executive of JPMorgan’s Greater China region in March, last year. (bloom.bg/1sE53TG)

JPMorgan said it hired former UBS AG banker David Li as its new China head, reinforcing its investment banking clout in the world’s second-largest economy after the departure of top China banker Fang Fang in March.

Guyett will oversee investment banking, equity markets, and other operations in the Asia-Pacific with Tom DuCharme, according to the Bloomberg report.

JPMorgan did not immediately respond to requests to comment.

Reporting by Subrat Patnaik; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

