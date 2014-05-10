FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JPMorgan examining its relationship with domestic U.S. banks: WSJ
Sections
Featured
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Facebook
'Russia hoax continues': Trump
Three tips on dividend plays
exchange-traded funds
Three tips on dividend plays
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
Reuters Investigates
The Iraqi militia helping Iran carve a road to Damascus
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
May 10, 2014 / 1:11 AM / 3 years ago

JPMorgan examining its relationship with domestic U.S. banks: WSJ

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A sign is seen on the Canary Wharf offices of JP Morgan in London September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Neil Hall

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) may cut down on its domestic correspondent banking business, as it scans its relationship with several hundred of domestic correspondent banking clients, Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The report cited its sources as saying the bank started the review in January and is examining its relationship with domestic correspondent clients, for which it clears payments and processes other transactions.

JPMorgan has stopped soliciting new business from its few hundred clients and has also stopped accepting new clients until the review is complete, the Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

It said the companies under review include Citigroup Inc (C.N) unit Banamex USA, according to the report. Banamex is already facing investigation by Mexico’s National Bank and Securities Commission for fraudulent loans.

JPMorgan and Citigroup could not be reached for comment outside usual U.S. business hours. (r.reuters.com/wyw29v)

Reporting by Anannya Pramanick in Bangalore; Editing by David Gregorio

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.