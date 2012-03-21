FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JPMorgan to buy stake in Chinese trust firm: reports
March 21, 2012 / 5:04 AM / 6 years ago

JPMorgan to buy stake in Chinese trust firm: reports

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Employees walk past the company logo at the JPMorgan Beijing office in Beijing December 13, 2010. REUTERS/Jason Lee

(Reuters) - U.S. bank JPMorgan (JPM.N) has agreed to buy a 19.9 percent stake in Chinese trust company Bridge Trust Co, according to media reports.

Bridge Trust is based in Zhengzhou and is majority owned by a state-controlled company China Power Investment Financial Co, the Journal said.

It did not mention the value of the acquisition.

The deal requires approval from the China Banking Regulatory Commission, which is expected in the second quarter, the paper said.

Foreign investment in China’s trust companies is limited to 20 percent.

In a separate report, the Financial Times said JPMorgan plans to help Bridge Trust originate, structure and distribute products that will be sold to the firm’s growing base of wealthy individuals.

JPMorgan declined to comment to Reuters on the media reports.

Reporting by Sakthi Prasad; Editing by Kim Coghill

