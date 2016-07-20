FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
JPMorgan promotes oil chief Katz to global commodities head: memo
#Commodities
July 20, 2016 / 4:20 PM / a year ago

JPMorgan promotes oil chief Katz to global commodities head: memo

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

NEW YORK (Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co has promoted Jeff Katz, the head of oil trading, to the position of global commodities chief, replacing Mike Camacho, who is moving to the bank's asset management division, according to an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Katz joined the bank in 2005 from Goldman Sachs Group Inc as senior foreign exchange options trader, and moved to the commodities team managing the global oil business four years ago, according to the memo.

Camacho has been appointed global head of beta strategies in the asset management division, reporting to Chris Willcox, who runs global investment management.

The Financial Times first reported the promotion.

Reporting by Josephine Mason; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe

