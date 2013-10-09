FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
JPMorgan launches $3.3 billion physical commodity business sale
Sections
Featured
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Puerto Rico
Evacuees leave Puerto Rico by cruise ship, some doubting they will return
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Breakingviews
Cox: Where are the taxpayers' private jets?
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
Reuters Newsmaker
Royal Bank of Canada CEO says AI helping curb fraud
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 9, 2013 / 5:15 PM / 4 years ago

JPMorgan launches $3.3 billion physical commodity business sale

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

A sign outside the headquarters of JP Morgan Chase & Co in New York, September 19, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) has launched the sale of its physical commodities business, circulating offering documents to potential buyers and valuing the assets at $3.3 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter.

JPMorgan’s sales pitch comes after the bank announced it was exiting physical commodity trading in July, as Wall Street faces heightened scrutiny from regulators and politicians on their role in the natural resources supply chain.

The largest part of the physical business is the bank’s crude trading operations, which the bank values at $1.7 billion, according to a person familiar with the matter. That’s followed by the firm’s North American natural gas assets at $800 million and base metals - including the Henry Bath warehouse company - at $500 million.

The launch of the offering documents was first reported by the Wall Street Journal on Wednesday.

Wall Street’s largest bank told prospective buyers that the physical business generated $750 million in annual income, before compensation costs, the Journal reported.

Reporting by Michael Erman in New York and David Sheppard in London; Editing by Eric Beech

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.