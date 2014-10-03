FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Connecticut attorney general probing JPMorgan breach: source
Sections
Featured
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
U.N. General Assembly
Trump's tough talk opens door for Macron's diplomacy
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
WORLD
Major earthquake hits near Mexico City, death toll rising
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
Reuters Backstory
Witnessing a perilous journey from Myanmar to Bangladesh
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
October 3, 2014 / 5:51 PM / 3 years ago

Connecticut attorney general probing JPMorgan breach: source

Karen Freifeld

1 Min Read

JPMorgan Chase trader Frederick Reimer works in the company's stall on the floor of the New York Stock Exchange August 28, 2014. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Connecticut Attorney General George Jepsen is investigating the massive data breach at JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N), according to a person familiar with the matter.

The office has been in contact with JPMorgan Chase about the incident since it first surfaced in August, the person said.

On Thursday, JPMorgan revealed the scope of the breach, saying names, addresses, phone numbers and email addresses of the holders of some 83 million households and small business accounts were exposed when its computer systems were compromised by hackers.

Other state attorneys general are “very concerned and sharing information” about the incident amongst themselves, another source said, although a multi-state group to probe the matter has not yet formed.

Reporting By Karen Freifeld; Editing by Meredith Mazzilli

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.