JPMorgan mortgage deal with U.S. government likely for Tuesday: source
November 18, 2013 / 11:31 PM / 4 years ago

JPMorgan mortgage deal with U.S. government likely for Tuesday: source

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co’s (JPM.N) $13 billion deal with the government to settle civil liabilities for the sale of mortgage securities is likely to be formally announced on Tuesday, according to a source familiar with the matter.

The bank and the U.S. Department of Justice have been trying for weeks to complete the deal, which was tentatively reached after JPMorgan CEO Jamie Dimon went to Washington to meet U.S. Attorney General Eric Holder.

Reporting by Aruna Viswanatha in Washington and David Henry in New York; Editing by Gary Hill

