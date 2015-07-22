JP Morgan to issue long-dated Kangaroo bond

A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. Corporate headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

SYDNEY (IFR) - JP Morgan (JPM.N) (A3/A/A+) has announced a new 10.5-year self-led senior unsecured fixed-rate Kangaroo bond offering that is expected to price today or tomorrow.

The transaction represents a significant tenor extension from Australian dollar bonds’ traditional five-year sweet spot to attract yield-hungry investors.

Wells Fargo issued a rare public 10-year senior unsecured Kangaroo bond from either a domestic or international bank in August 2014 with an upsized A$200 million ($146 million) print.

Since the start of 2013 there have been just three senior 10-year issues from domestic lenders with ANZ, NAB and Westpac selling one each in the covered format, the last of which was in March 2014.

JP Morgan raised A$725 million from last December’s dual-tranche offering of five-year Kangaroos priced at 110bp over BBSW and asset swaps.