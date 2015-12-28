FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JPMorgan to raise deposit rates for some big clients in Jan -WSJ
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
Trump, his party: an American odd couple
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
As Trump threatens to end NAFTA, Mexico looks to China
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
Staying connected as a monsoon rages
December 28, 2015 / 8:17 PM / 2 years ago

JPMorgan to raise deposit rates for some big clients in Jan -WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

A view of the exterior of the JP Morgan Chase & Co. Corporate headquarters in the Manhattan borough of New York City, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mike Segar

(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) will begin raising deposit rates for some of its biggest clients in January, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing a person familiar with the matter.

The bank’s deposit-rate increase will affect most institutional clients and the size of the increases will vary, the Journal reported, citing the person.

Earlier this month, major U.S. banks raised their prime rates, a benchmark for a wide range of consumer and commercial loans, for the first time since 2006, following a rate hike from the Federal Reserve.

JPMorgan did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Spokesmen for Bank of America Corp (BAC.N), Citigroup Inc (C.N) and Wells Fargo & Co (WFC.N) said the banks had not raised deposit rates.

Reporting By Sudarshan Varadhan in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva

