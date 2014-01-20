FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Senior JPMorgan banker Diederichs retires after 34 years: memo
Sections
Featured
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
U.S.
Cowboys, Cardinals link arms amid anthem protests
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
PUERTO RICO
Puerto Rico evacuates area near crumbling dam, asks for aid
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
Breakingviews
Facebook's about-face is only partial victory
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Business News
January 20, 2014 / 4:13 PM / 4 years ago

Senior JPMorgan banker Diederichs retires after 34 years: memo

Sophie Sassard

2 Min Read

Head of European Investment Banking at JP Morgan Chase & Co, Klaus Diederichs, addresses the Corporate Finance Summit at Reuters global headquarters in Canary Wharf in east London, October 12, 2005. REUTERS/Rolf Soderlind

LONDON (Reuters) - Veteran JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) dealmaker Klaus Diederichs is to retire after 34 years with the company, the bank said in an internal memo seen by Reuters.

Diederichs has held numerous leadership roles in his time with the company, most recently as chairman of investment banking for Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). He was instrumental in building JPMorgan’s investment banking franchise and also had roles running debt capital markets in Europe and global mergers and acquisitions (M&A).

He has coordinated the firm’s strategies for its 100 top clients worldwide and advised leading European companies including Nokia NOK1V.HE, Virgin Media (LBTYA.O), Rosneft (ROSN.MM), Vodafone (VOD.L), Unicredit (CRDI.MI) and Pernod Ricard (PERP.PA) on M&A, initial public offerings and financing deals.

Klaus will continue as senior adviser to JPMorgan.

A spokeswoman for JPMorgan confirmed the content of the memo.

Editing by David Goodman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.