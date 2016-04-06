FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
JPMorgan's Dimon warns of economic trouble from Brexit
#Business News
April 6, 2016 / 10:53 PM / a year ago

JPMorgan's Dimon warns of economic trouble from Brexit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jamie Dimon, CEO of JP Morgan Chase, arrives at the White House in Washington, October 2, 2013, for a meeting of the Financial Services Forum with U.S. President Barack Obama. REUTERS/Jason Reed

NEW YORK (Reuters) - Jamie Dimon, CEO of JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) warned on Wednesday that years of economic uncertainty would be the “best case” outcome from a decision by Britain to leave the European Union.

Writing in his latest annual letter to shareholders, Dimon said the economies of the U.K. and E.U. states would be hurt even if Britain managed to quickly renegotiate hundreds of trade and other contracts following an exit. The “bad scenario” would include trade retaliation against the U.K. by E.U. states.

Voters in Britain are to go to the poles in June on whether the U.K. should leave the E.U.

Reporting by David Henry in New York; Editing by Bernard Orr

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
