(Reuters) - JPMorgan Chase & Co (JPM.N) Chief Executive Jamie Dimon said on Friday that federal government budget problems are holding back the power of the U.S. economy.

“If we solve both the short-run fiscal cliff and the longer-run fiscal issues, I personally think if we do that, the economy can boom,” Dimon said in a CNBC television interview.

JPMorgan, with $2.32 trillion in assets, is largest U.S.-based bank.